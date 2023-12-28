How MTN celebrated SME excellence to spark 2024 SME summit

In an effort to empower and recognize the growth and success of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country, MTN has announced Kevinot Farming from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape as the winner of its SME JumpStarter Campaign.

The SME JumpStarter campaign is part of MTN’s goal to empower and recognize the impactful growth of SMEs.

The initiative falls in line with MTN’s ambition 2025 goal which will see the telecommunication giant plough back into SMEs’. This all falls part of highlighting how the SME sector is a revenue generator and core focus of MTN’s enterprise strategy.

MTN says it remains committed to cementing its reputation as the premier provider of telecommunication services for SMEs. This sounds great on paper and we’re sure to keep a close eye on the telecom service provider in tracking contributions made in an effort to see SMEs mushroom propelled by MTN.

The MTN SME JumpStater competition was launched in May, with entrepreneurs from diverse sectors across Africa submitting their entries in the form of innovative projects.

The winner Kevinot Farming emerged as a standout choice among a pool of other participants.

Their innovative approach to sustainable agriculture emerged as the cream among the arsenal of other competently convincing set of contenders.

In addition to a R100 000 cash prize, Kevinot Farming will receive an accounting software package from Sage for their innovative approach.

Nonopa Tenza, the founder and owner of Kevinot Farming comes with a corporate background as well history as an accountant under her belt.

She was determined to enhance food security, provide means of employment, and uplift rural areas.

To date, her farm hires seasonal workers to harvest sugar beans, paying them with beans and maize, while empowering employees to start micro-enterprises.

Kevinot Farming assists neighboring farmers with access to markets, shares practices and provides mechanization services, and contributes to the overall development of the local agricultural community.

The driven Tenza says the nod from MTN played a major role in boosting efforts in Matatiale, as it recognizes the massive efforts done with the goal of leaving a lasting impression.

“This recognition from MTN is a significant boost for our efforts in Matatiele. It reaffirms the impact of our work, and we are eager to leverage this opportunity to expand our reach and make a lasting contribution to our community.”

She says: “The JumpStarter competition was a crucial opportunity for capital raising, addressing challenges such as transportation to off-takers and the need for quick market access, especially during high fire seasons.”

From MTN, Songezo Masiso GM and Indirect Channel manager said innovation and resilience were the key ingredients that set any contestant apart from the rest.

“Kevinot Farming embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience that our SME JumpStarter campaign seeks to foster. We believe in empowering SMEs like Kevinot Farming, providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.”

“As MTN, we pride ourselves on being an enabler of small business success. We are a comprehensive solution provider for businesses looking to thrive in the digital economy, and Kevinot Farming stands as a beacon of local enterprise success that we’re striving for,” Masiso said.

The JumpStarter platform has set the stage for a larger SME summit in 2024.

