The next step for Ai, multimodality, here’s what happens next

Precipitating the next step, especially for generative AI will always be a massive gamble, however, patterns usually point to probability rather than an emotional guess, which would be like shooting straight off the waist with no real evaluation.

We’ve spotted AI’s aggressive growth throughout 2023, with massive amounts of investment slowly edging behind some new AI prowess.

Those looking ahead understand that you can’t escape it, especially when you take an objective look at the massive leapfrogging that came from generative AI, a result of solid competition and the race towards creating smarter and more effective platform.

We’ve seen the likes of ChatGPT which now sits at version ChatGPT4, Bard, which is infused with Gemini, Grok, and the last version of Microsoft Copilot.

But what comes next and when?

While the when may be the placing the cart before the horse, the first step is to point to a likely direction for AI which appears to be in the form of improved model architecture.

What does this mean?

In simple terms, a more refined platform. This means advanced models and their sizes, coupled with the ability to handle diverse types of data.

A better understanding of context from generative models which means AI systems will come with the ability to generate content that is contextually relevant.

Multimodality and the shift towards various formats.

We are also likely to see multimodality, which means an integration of different AI systems to seamlessly generate across various formats, like audio, video, code, and text.

Another hypothesis will come in the form of hyper-personalization where creating content and experiences will be tailored to individual preferences. Personally, we don’t favour this one as it places users in a bubble so to speak.

We are more likely to see better reasoning from AI systems and better understanding, and will move beyond just data generation, but more towards systems that not only understand context but make informed decisions.

Bias detection

Ai will mostly make the shift towards more responsible responses, where reasoning will be explained with bias detected and misinformation thwarted.

It is imperative to also remember that AI has made major leaps towards the unknown. Definate shifts in its development will likely require more yeses from policymakers, than no’s.

Responsible development should ensure that generative AI benefits society as intended.

