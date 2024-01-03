Samsung is first on the list of brands to unpack their latest product offering. Samsung has announced its launch event for the incoming Galaxy AI addition, suspected to bring to the fore the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra among others.

The event will take place in San Jose, California but will also broadcast live on Samsung’s website.

The event will start on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 am Pacific Standard Time.

While details around what to expect on the day remain minimal as Samsung builds some hype around the first AI-powered Galaxy device, we can expect the S24 reveal even though confirmation still lingers.

We can expect some AI functionality when looking at Samsung’s advert, maybe some tweaked AI abilities inside the incoming Samsung latest device offering.

New AI features are expected which could include a real-time language translator, among other AI-powered features.

