What to expect at Huawei’s Quarter 4 global launch in Dubai

Huawei is expected to debut some scintillating new device additions to their catalog at their quarter 4 global launch event in Dubai this week.

Hosted at the Sky View Hotel in Dubai, we can expect some innovative gadget updates, some compelling hardware coupled with smart AI, alongside some secret surprises that Huawei says may attract new markets.

The Chinese tech brand will likely introduce new additions to fan expectations on the back foot of news around the release of their Mate 60 series in certain regions.

There have been some details about advanced chips circulating and we hope to gain some solid feedback from the Huawei team in fielding some much-needed questions about the business’s stance and strategy to come back from crippling US sanctions.

While products to be announced remain under embargo it’s interesting to note the choice of devices that Huawei plans to introduce which seem quite competent to deliver right before we get back into a new year.

1st Quarter preparations

These devices are more likely to hit the market in the first quarter of next year and it seems the Chinese tech company may have a strategy going into the new year.

Considering that Huawei introduced a new AI storage model the OceanStor A310, designed for the era of large AI models at Gitex Global 2023, it will be interesting to see what the brand introduces this week in solidifying its position headed for AI advancement.

Looking at what the OceanStor A310 can do which is to provide optimal storage capability for basic model training, including some new AI capabilities, Huawei is expected to introduce devices that demonstrate Huawei’s alignment with the latest trends of AI development in the era of large language models.

While details of the device launch remain sealed, it will be interesting to see what the brand will bring to the table considering the busy year the brand has had.

