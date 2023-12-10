Burn Media Sites
Podcasts

Spotify’s top podcasts in 2023

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Telling stories at an authentic level and in the form of a podcast has become the go-to medium slowly chipping away at mainstream media.

Spotify has noted the shift which has become an integral part of the new medium attuned listener, the new podcast consumer.

This year has seen more and more content creators come to the fore, which translates into massive growth in podcasting popularity.

Using Spotify Wrapped, Spotify has picked up some interesting facts on South African listenership favourites.

According to Spotify, standout episodes of 2023 in South Africa were led by Jordan Peterson’s guest appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience”; “Rorisang Thekiso talking purity, faith and being a child star” and “Nomzamo Mbatha: The Power of Finishing, Self-Awareness and Representation”, both on “Wisdom and Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba”.

Hot Mess with Alix Earle, the podcast by TikTok’s ‘It Girl’, was the most anticipated launch of 2023, followed by comedy podcast “Brain Leak” and South Africa’s very own “JazziQ and Friends”, which covers the local music scene with guests like Kamo Mphela and Amapiano artist MFR Souls.

Wisdom and Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba, Gugulethu Nyatsumba’s “After School is After School with Sis G.U.” and TikTok influencer Ayandastood of “Paradigm Shift with Ayandastood” who shares topics about reframing and reimagining the social constructs all around us, are among the breakout creators of the year.

New shows in the running for the best new podcast of 2023 include Spotify’s newly launched What Now show with Trevor Noah, Popcorn and Cheese with Robot Boii and Mpho Popps and Outspoken Owls hosted by Katie Mohammed and Lynne Forbes.

On the list of top podcasts are Podcast and Chill with MacG, Ideas that Matter hosted by Vusi Thembekwayo, Wisdom and Wellness by Mpoomy Ledwaba, and True Crime South Africa,

Relevance appears to be a podcast’s main ingredient and content creators through consistency appear to be telling stories that people are dying to listen to.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

