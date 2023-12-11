Burn Media Sites
Industry News

The Huawei, MTN SA partnership to reduce loadshedding

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
MTN parners with Huawei. Image Twitter MTN Business SA

The impact of load shedding on SMEs has been described as not only crippling but a domino effect that has on occasion slowed down economic growth.

This unsettling news has led to MTN SA joining forces with Huawei to combat the impact of load shedding on SME’s.

A reliable backup power solution has come to the fore, as MTN business in collaboration with Huawei and Verteco have launched the Power, M inverter and battery solar solution.

This is not new news but the news of having the solidified solution, always deserves an echo.

Tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises, the initiative is an answer required by the business sector to navigate past the hurddles of unscheduled power cuts, which often leave business owners frustrated and at a loss.

The solution

The solution comes in the form of the Huawei Power-M, designed to provide a space-efficient and digital backup power solution for SMEs.

The unit is designed to cater to various business setups, which range from small offices to larger establishments.

Load shedding has adversely affected business in most sectors and this has translated to a country riddled with challenges such as decreased productivity, financial setbacks, and bleeding cash reserves due to constant contingent plans for loss of power.

The plan

“At MTN Business we understand that load shedding is hindering small business growth and potential, and through our partnership with Huawei, we aim to empower these businesses by offering a reliable and flexible power backup solution,” says Songezo Masiso, GM SME and Indirect Channel at MTN SA.

“The Power-M module not only provides a seamless backup power solution but also offers the flexibility to integrate with various power sources such as grid and diesel generators, and solar panels. This ensures that businesses can adapt their power backup setup according to their evolving needs.”

The Huawei Power-M unit is available online and through selected MTN retail stores and offers a solution most business leaders need.

With an all-in-one system with a silent inverter battery and a 10-year swap-out warranty, this Power-M solution guarantees a continuous power supply.

The modular design allows easy expansion of battery capacity for future needs, addressing load-shedding concerns.

Huawei says SME’s will have the option to enhance their power backup setups with solar panel add-ons, enabling them to harness renewable energy sources, while adding new batteries, without sacrificing performance, scalability, and long-term viability.

Customers can choose to purchase the solution outright or opt for a rental option, catering to their specific financial requirements.

With swift installation services, customers can have their power solution for their home office set up within 10 days. The Power-M solution is available from R1699 PM x 60, subject to credit approval.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

