LG electronics leaves a mark at CES2024

CES2024 saw a plethora of innovators take stage to showcase some interesting new tech.

We saw the big, small, the cool, and Ai packed as well as the consistent, but picking up that LG Electronics received over 200 accolades for it’s diverse innovations, we had to pay closer attention to that one fact.

The electronics giant was lauded in several technologies spanning from home appliances, and home entertainment all the way to B2B categories.

LG Electronics saw a massive nod to its latest OLED TV lineup, with mentions on LG’s signature OLED T and LG OLED evo M4, G4, and C4 TVs.

So the world’s first 4k wireless transparent TV got attention as the best TV or Best in Show from a wide range of press outlets.

The LG OLED evo series features a new 144Hz refresh rate and LG’s Alpha 11 AI processor. Digital trends highlighted LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE in the series as one impressive monitor at CES 2024 for the ability to toggle between 4K at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz at the push of a button.

LG’s Wash Combo also saw a thumbs-up from the press. The all-in-one with heat pump technology promising LG’s commitment to a greener world, uses 60 percent less energy than a vented model.

The ventless design allows it to complete a wash and dry cycle in under two hours.

LG’s Universal UP Kit, a collection of home appliance accessories and add-ons crafted to enhance usability for individuals facing physical challenges, also received a thumbs-up from critics.

Highlights from LG’s over 200 awards and recognitions earned at CES 2024 include:

