Advertising and Media

Penquin Celebrates with Five Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Image created using AI. Ai still battles getting wording right. Created by Marcus Moloko

Communication agency Penquin came out tops at the Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards, securing a tally of five accolades.

These awards were presented in recognition of Penquin’s achievements in various categories, namely, marketing, communications, and advertising.

Scopen’s Agency Scope Awards involve in-depth meetings of decision-makers in marketing, communications and advertising, which spans from the largest to the smallest spending marketers in South Africa.

For the 2023/24 edition, Scopen conducted a total of 528 interviews, including 312 marketing professionals from 220 companies, 155 creative-agency professionals, 45 media-agency professionals, and 16 media owners.

Penquin emerged triumphant in five distinct categories: Agency Advanced In Digital, Good Service In Performance, Integrated Services Offering, Good At Digital Media Planning & Buying and Proactive Team.

Ryan Nofal, Managing Director at Penquin said the team was honored to receive five Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards, which highlighted the team’s hard work.

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions for our clients, and we look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in the ever-evolving marketing and communication landscape. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for their participation and support.”

CEO at Penquin Veronica Moleele added that the recognition was a testament to the passion and creativity that drove every member of the Penquin team.

“We are honoured to receive these awards, and they serve as a reaffirmation of our commitment to pushing the boundaries and delivering impactful solutions for our clients. The journey continues, and we look forward to achieving even greater milestones together.”

Penquin’s success at the Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards underscores its position as a leading agency in South Africa. The agency remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and delivering exceptional results for its clients.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

