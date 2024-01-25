Trending tech topics today, Macintosh, Ai and quantum tech

We look at the information that received above board engagements online, the topics that for some reason appear topical on Thursday morning.

Generative AI is still on the trend list, mostly because of an array of features, which include updates from Microsoft, tweaks from OpenAi, and some deliberate shifts into AI from Samsung including most innovation from this year’s CES2024 product developers.

Microsoft also made the news for cementing more investment into AI. This means a rise in Microsoft’s market value, a solid nod to the growing importance of AI.

Quantum technology.

This is a word that has probably on occasion sounded like science fiction. In tech-ville, it’s a thing, and is a rapidly developing field at the forefront of physics and engineering, with a plan to pretty much change the world.

This is making the news because of the growing interest into the world of Quantum technology, which is like opening a door into a new dimension of physics, where a coin spinning in mid-air is both heads and tails until it lands. The journey into this era is in motion, and we’re just beginning top explore it’s unimaginable potential.

It appears India aims to leapfrog in quantum technology with ambitious plans to become a leader in quantum tech.

Apple’s Mac turns 40, Apple’s Vision Pro makes the news as we see little support for the Vision Pro headset from other apps. It’s a slow start on support of the Vision Pro as apps such as YouTube, Spotify, and a few others do not have apps for the mixed reality headset. The spacial computing device is expected to be rolled out come February and comes with an interesting first step which is facial or head scanning, a process of recording facial features before starting off.

40 years ago today, the original Macintosh was unveiled. pic.twitter.com/4gZGlbXhyZ — Today in Tech History (@DayTechHistory) January 24, 2024

This week we see Apple’s Macintosh, as it was previously known turn 40. Apple’s design and user interface have shifted over time and have displayed an ability to adapt to technological progress.

We remember the shift around 2006 when Apple under Steve Jobs made the decision to transition from using Motorola’s PowerPC architecture for Intel’s x86 processors.

The shift to Intel chips solidified the shift from Motorola processors, a desire that sought to enhance performance while facilitating a smoother integration of Windows-based based applications.

Fast forward to 2020 and we saw Apple transform to unveil Apple Silicon chips. The arrival of the M1 chip in the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro marked a paradigm shift in Mac’s hardware overall architecture. Hat’s off Apple. Top more forward leaps.

