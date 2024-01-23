The traditional office space has given way to a more dynamic, hybrid working model and today’s professionals are constantly transitioning between structured office environments, flexible home workspaces, and various locations in between.

In this era of constant mobility, professionals demand a simplified tech arsenal and a single, versatile device that seamlessly adapts to their diverse working styles and environments.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 emerges as a game-changer, redefining what it means to have a personal office companion. HUAWEI’s innovative approach to the “Mobile Office” concept has transformed the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 into more than just a laptop; it’s a comprehensive

solution tailored to the needs of the modern professional.

Beyond its lightweight and portable design, this device delivers smart, user-centric features that anticipate and adapt to a user’s every workplace requirement.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is designed to be intuitively in sync with your work rhythm, whether you’re drafting a report at a cafe, presenting in a boardroom, or strategizing in a home office.

Maximising Portability and Power: The Sleek Yet Mighty HUAWEI MateBook D 16

Following the theme of revolutionary productivity, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H High Performance Processor exemplifies the perfect blend of lightweight design and powerful performance. This sleek laptop, weighs only 1.68kg and has a slim profile of just 17mm, is the epitome of on-the-go convenience.

It effortlessly fits into your work bag, ensuring you’re never weighed down as you move between workspaces.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 continues the legacy of the HUAWEI MateBook family with its signature FullView Display. The HUAWEI Matebook D16 i5 version features a narrow 3.7 mm bezels on the left and right sides delivering an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio that allows for a larger display within a compact body, beneficial for professionals who require an expanded visual canvas, offering a detailed and expansive view-enhancing productivity.

Under the hood, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is just as impressive. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5- Processor and Intel® UHD Graphics also equipped with dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive, it handles intensive tasks with ease. From data analysis and code compilation to managing multiple web pages and documents.

Enhanced Ergonomics and Efficiency: Advanced Keyboard Design

Blending functionality with design, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 boasts a keyboard that melds ergonomic comfort with practicality and includes a dedicated numeric keypad, ideal for those who work with data-intensive applications like Excel.

The individual numeric keypad allows for less finger travel compared to composite numeric keys, enhancing efficiency and convenience for users accustomed to a traditional desktop keyboard’s full range of functionality.

The keyboard is designed for user comfort and features a soft-landing design with 1.5mm long key travel, complemented by physical shortcut keys on the numeric keypad.

This combination makes the keyboard more tactile and functional and ensures a comfortable typing experience. It is ideal for professionals who spend long hours typing documents and reports, offering relief from the discomfort associated with flatter, less responsive keyboards in portable laptops.

This attention to detail reflects HUAWEI’s understanding of the nuances of professional work and the importance of comfort in enhancing productivity.

Revolutionising Remote Meetings: Advanced Conferencing Features

Equipped with AI Background, FollowCam, and Sight Correction, this laptop is a powerhouse for virtual collaboration and remote meetings.

The AI Background feature intelligently discerns the user’s environment, offering a private, distraction-free backdrop for online meetings.

FollowCam ensures the presenter remains the central focus by adjusting the camera’s view dynamically, enhancing participant engagement and meeting quality.

Additionally, Sight Correction technology subtly adjusts your on-screen gaze, fostering natural eye contact during interviews and enhancing the interaction between parties.

These tools, coupled with AI Sound and AI Camera, create an ideal meeting space anywhere, anytime, enhancing privacy and minimizing noise disruptions, perfect for working parents managing professional commitments from home.

On-the-Go Productivity: Super Device Connectivity and Extended Battery Life

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 introduces the Super Device feature, simplifying the integration of your laptop with other devices. With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, your smartphone can serve as additional storage, or your tablet can expand your screen space, eliminating the need for extra peripherals during mobile work sessions or commutes.

For professionals with unpredictable schedules, the concern over battery life is a significant one.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 addresses this with an impressive 56 Wh battery, providing the

stamina needed for extended work hours or on-the-fly tasks.

Available on the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store and from selected

retailers, you can now own the life-changing HUAWEI D 16 Intel® Core™ i5 for as little as R14 999.

