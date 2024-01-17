Burn Media Sites
Entrepreneurship

Topco and Coca-Cola join forces for sustainability conference

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Image used only to illustrate this article only. Image created by Marcus Moloko

Topco Media has partnered with Coca-Cola South Africa to host the upcoming 2024 The Future of Sustainability Conference aimed at connecting ethical and green companies to local and global audiences of sustainability experts.

The conference is scheduled for March 19 and 20 in Johannesburg and aims to connect and celebrate sustainability advocates. The conference is expected to table and elaborate on the pillars of sustainability while also highlighting consistent commitment to sustainability.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, in emphasizing the significance of this collaboration, said the conference and its participants will learn how to “implement world-class sustainability practices, be guided by future-thinking leaders, and collaborate with like-minded industry experts.”

Commenting on why CCBSA (Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa) decided to partner with Topco Media, CCBSA Head of Communication and Reputation, Motshidisi Mokwena, said, profitability was important but not at any cost.

“People matter. Our planet matters. We do business the right way by following our values and partnering for solutions that benefit us all. Our strategic sustainability focus areas are ambitious, but we believe that we have put in place robust plans to ensure we realize our vision of a sustainable future that will benefit future generations,” says Mokwena.

Fletcher added that CCBSA was a prime example of an organization that positively impacted the environment and their involvement was a testament to their commitment to sustainability.

The Future of Sustainability Conference will provide the space for organizations such as Coca-Cola to showcase their involvement and commitment to positive change, including how they can continue to have a positive impact by implementing relevant sustainable development goals.

The conference is expected to highlight actionable strategies towards a more sustainable future.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

