Why Samsung removed earphones from boxes and the pace to AI

South Korean multinational Samsung is up next to Bat on January 17, to showcase what it deems as the new era of mobile.

GalaxyAi is coming, says Samsung as it gears up to ready for its showcase #SamsungUnpacked on Wednesday.

Samsung is expected to debut the Samsung S24 Ultra with a sophisticated design, and a snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip amongst other features. We could be wrong, but our initial hunch points to a solid flagship smartphone, even though Samsung says the event is poised to be more than just a day for really cool-looking devices.

That’s where Galaxy AI features creep in.

Everything from the interesting packaging of the incoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone will be up for display alongside features like RAM, and storage options which means Samsung plans to not only unveil a smartphone but introduce how AI will be incorporated from now on.

This could be a turning point for the South Korean Multinational as we expect a camera-competent S24 duo at the fore.

Why did Samsung remove earphones from newer smartphone model boxes?

As the clock counts down, and most eyes shift towards the multinational’s SumsungUnpacked, why did Samsung stop adding earphones to their devices?

According to Samsung, the decision is a complex one with various factors at play, but words such as reducing e-waste and lowering costs make sense.

Let’s understand that the removal of earphones varies by model and region as some higher-end Galaxy models may come with earphones, while others do not.

Samsung announced the change in 2021 and has slowly implemented the shift in some of the newer models, with an emphasis on their commitment to reducing e-waste.

Samsung’s smartphones come with a USB Type-C data cable, but they do not come with earphones or a charger plug in the box since from the Galaxy S21 series,to minimise the impact our products have on the environment.^Nora — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) January 15, 2024

It makes sense. People already own earphones or don’t use them, which leads to electronic waste, when these come with a phone. By removing earphones, Samsung plans to reduce e-waste and encourage environmentally conscious consumer choices.

Charger

Charging adapters have also taken a hit. Most Galaxy users have a compatible USB-C charging adapter at home, which eliminates the need for another one in a box. By making the shift Samsung reduces the production of duplicate items.

While many people may not be happy with the shift, Samsung does offer its own line of wireless earphones that can be purchased separately.

This decision has been met with mixed reactions from users, but Samsung believes the shift contributes to a more environmentally responsible smartphone experience for users.

