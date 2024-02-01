Burn Media Sites
Sponsored

Pre-Order the Much-Anticipated Galaxy S24 Series Now

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd. is thrilled to announce the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series.

The new Galaxy S24 Series is unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI, paving the way into a new era set to forever change how mobile devices empower users.

AI amplifies nearly every experience on the new S series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom and setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

Officially hitting the South African market on Friday, February 09, 2024, customers can secure their Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 during the current pre-order period, the promotional offer runs through to February 29, 2024.

Customers who pre-order any device from the Galaxy S24 Series through participating mobile operators can add a Galaxy
Tab S9 FE to their contract, starting from just R99 per month.

Additionally, Samsung is offering great trade-in options. Customers who pre-order any S24 series on contract will receive a
tariff discount of R400 per month.

Customers who pre-order any S24 series as a once-off cash purchase at participating online channels and in-stores will receive R10 000 cash back.

As part of the special pre-order offer, customers can opt for one year of Samsung Care Plus at a reduced rate of R499.

This exclusive offer includes one screen replacement within a year from the date of purchase, providing customers with peace of mind. Activation of the Samsung Care Plus offer must occur within 30 days of purchase.

“We are delighted to bring the revolutionary Galaxy S24 Series to our customers and opening the pre-orders is the first step towards putting these innovative and forward-looking devices in their hands sooner rather than later. Through these devices, we’re redefining what’s possible on mobile devices, as we empower our customers with exciting new experiences
and new ways to do the things they love. The new Galaxy AI is pushing the boundaries of technology and offering an unparalleled user experience. Secure your Galaxy S24 Series device today and enjoy the future of mobile technology,” said
Justin Hume, Vice President for Mobile eXperience at Samsung South Africa.

https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/buy/

  • In partnership with Samsung

_______________________________________________

1 Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features.
Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.
2 Terms and Conditions Apply.
3 Terms and Conditions Apply. Both the cash offer and the tariff discount offer are subject to trade-in against qualifying devices and qualifying criteria that
will apply during the above sales offer periods. Purchases through unofficial resellers may not qualify for Trade-In offers – Cash or Tariff Discount.
4 Terms and Conditions Apply.

