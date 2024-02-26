Who will take brand of the year, at Cars.co.za Consumer Awards?

Who will walk away with the Brand of the Year award at this year’s Cars.co.za Consumer Awards.

Cars.co.za in partnership with Absa present the inaugural Consumer Awards Roadshow at the Sandton City Mall from February 29 to March 3. The awards ceremony will be on February 29 at Sandton City where 39 vehicle brands will compete in a show of excellence.

Attendees can expect a night of glamour, and entertainment as industry leaders and automotive enthusiasts gather to honour the top vehicle brands in the South African market.

Comedian Nik Rabinowitz alongside media personality Khutso Theledi will take centre stage to reveal the winners across 14 categories.

Rabinowitz is expected to entertain guests with his comedic wit and humour while Theledi, a well-known familiar face in the South African media space, is expected to captivate the audience with her energy.

“I’m excited to be a part of an event that celebrates excellence in the automotive industry. It’s going to be a night filled with laughter, surprises, and, of course, the best cars in South Africa!” an excited Rabinowitz says.

Theledi says hosting the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards is an incredible honour. “I can’t wait to celebrate with the winners and showcase the best that the automotive industry has to offer.”

This event will bring the excitement of the awards directly to the public, showcasing all 39 vehicle brands that have reached the finalist stage. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to see, touch, and even test drive the country’s top automotive picks, receive personalized advice from Cars.co.za experts, and interact with Absa dealership partners. For those ready to make a purchase, this event will offer an unparalleled buying experience, allowing consumers to drive away in their chosen finalist car.

