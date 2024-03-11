Hennessy, Basketball Africa League bring electrifying court action

Cognac brand Hennesy partnered with the Basketball Africa League (BAL) to bring an electrifying series of basketball action at the SunBet Arena over the weekend.

The marketing partnership brought talented African basketball players under one roof as 12 teams from 12 African countries battled it out on the court.

This year marks BAL’s fourth season with an impressive 28 games set to be played in South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, and Rwanda.

This will be the first time BAL games are played in South Africa but also the first time the league will play games in four different countries.

The partnership between cognac brand Hennessy and BAL echoes support for a culture of bringing people together through entertainment and camaraderie.

The event was attended by a plethora of industry celebrities and influencers among other partners.

Stef Kondylis, Market Manager of Southern Africa at Moët Hennessy, says the partnership was another example of Hennessy’s role in urban culture to bring unforgettable moments to fans worldwide.

“Since the spirit of the game is gaining more traction in the region of Africa, our efforts to build and sustain a community that thrives on the culture is not going unnoticed. The Hennessy VIP Experience at BAL is designed to allow guests to immerse themselves not only in the game, but the creative culture that lives beyond the court in true Hennessy-style.”

