Internet

SA Defense force reloads for Rand Show action

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
It’s almost time for this year’s Rand Show action and the South African National Defence Force is gearing up for what is expected to be an explosive series of entertainment.

Attendees can look forward to captivating performances by the SA Navy Band and dynamic displays of military action.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore services from the SA Air Force, SA Navy, and health-related demonstrations from the SA Military Health Service.

The SANDF’s will showcase survival displays, equipment demonstrations by the SA Special Forces, and live performances of the court of military judge.

Crowds can expect an electrifying season of entertainment at this year’s Rand Show taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec between 28 March to 1 April.

This will be the SANDF’s twentieth appearance at the show for holidaymakers come Friday.

The SANDF’s participation in this year’s Rand Show sees a wide range of activities including scintillating SA Navy Band performances.

Visitors can expect action elements in the form of artillery, armour, infantry, engineers, signal, intelligence and support capabilities which will form part of this year’s entertainment.

It will also offer visitors a touch-and-feel experience on a variety of services from the SA Air Force, SA Navy and the full range of health-related demonstrations from the SA Military Health Service together with survival displays and deployable equipment by the SA Special Forces, and Military Police mobile client service centres.

To complete a long list of SANDF notable participation at the show will be a set of live performances of the Court of Military Judge with accused appearing in that court.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

