Key energy opportunities and challenges faced in Africa

The Africa Energy Indaba Solutions for Africa conference highlighted key issues on which Africa may have to place a spotlight on for desired changes to take effect.

Access to reliable electricity is a major concern currently around South Africa, yet it is an issue that cannot be addressed without bearing in mind the imperative for sustainable energy in the future.

This conundrum was the topic of discussion at the conference during the three-day Africa Energy Indaba that took place in Cape Town last week.

It was Faith Mkhacwa, General Manager for Energy Efficiency at the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) who spotted a major challenge in funding for Africa’s energy transition.

“The developed world’s investment proposals carry terms and conditions that burden African countries with environmental requirements that far outweigh the socioeconomic realities we need to deal with,” she said.

“In our context, the energy transition can only be truly just if it strikes a balance between environmental requirements, immediate energy needs, and socio-economic considerations.”

Prof Sampson Mamphweli from SANEDI said a hydrogen economy had the potential to attract about R300 billion in investment between now and 2030. He said a further R200 billion to R300 billion until 2050 which would contribute between 10% and 15% in the Gross Domestic Product.

“… that depends on us getting the energy mix right, which includes our existing coal-fired fleet of power stations operating to capacity.”

“My impression is that SANEDI has achieved its objectives for the African Energy Indaba,” says Mamphweli.

“We had three productive days that showcased South Africa’s Just Energy Transition plans and, more importantly, the progress we are making and the successes we have already achieved. As an organization we are pleased with how well our initiatives have been received by government, industry players and funders.”

One initiative that was brought to the table was the conversion of public transport vehicles to run on electricity. It was a team involved in the project SANEDI, the University of Stellenbosch and Rham Equipment which started by converting a traditional minibus taxy and have now set their sights on diesel powered buses.

The aim here is to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles and improve the overall quality of public transportation.

Mamphweli added that an energy future that was sustainable and driver of economic growth was SANEDI’s stated objective with all projects spearheaded.

“It is also the direction in which it strives to influence national policy. We see the African Energy Indaba as a way to both facilitate and accelerate the achievement of this objective.”

