Samsung announces Solve for Tomorrow top 20 schools in SA
Samsung has announced this year’s competitors to their Solve for Tomorrow competition launched for the first time last year.
The competition encourages creative thinking, and problem-solving skills and nurtures teamwork in inspiring innovative ideas that address local communities’ most pressing problems.
This year, Samsung has partnered with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to launch the 2024 Solve For Tomorrow competition.
This competition offers grade 10 and grade 11 learners from public schools in underserved communities the chance to develop the skills and confidence to design tomorrows solutions.
This year the competition appears to have attracted a large number of entries from schools across the country with the top 20 schools officially announced.
This opportunity will be for the schools to showcase their innovation and creativity in solving real world problems.
The Top 20 schools competing are:
Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School
Eastern cape
HTS Louis Botha
Free state
Lenakeng Technical School
Free state
Lekgarietsi Secondary School
Free state
Tiisetsang High School
Free state
Tebogwana Engineering School of Specialisation
Gauteng
University of Johannesburg Academy
Gauteng
Buhlebemfundo Secondary School
Gauteng
Phulong Secondary School
Gauteng
NM Tsuene Secondary School
Gauteng
Lamula Jubilee Secondary
Gauteng
Mandisa Shiceka Maths and Science Schoo
Gauteng
Ingqayizivele Secondary School
Gauteng
Umlazi Comprehensive Technical School
Kwazulu natal
Phendukani Full service High School
Kwazulu natal
Adams College
Kwazulu natal
Mbilwi Secondary School
Limpopo
Moyaneng Secondary School
Limpopo
Thengwe High School
Limpopo
Maphuthaditshaba Secondary School
Mpumalanga
Solve for Tomorrow was designed to increase interest and proficiency in Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
Launched globally in 2010, the competition has reached over 1.5 million contestants in more than 30 countries around the world.
https://www.youtube.com/live/6RNVd5CsL60?feature=shared
