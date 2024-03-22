Burn Media Sites
Future Tech

Samsung announces Solve for Tomorrow top 20 schools in SA

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Audience at the event.

Samsung has announced this year’s competitors to their Solve for Tomorrow competition launched for the first time last year.

The competition encourages creative thinking, and problem-solving skills and nurtures teamwork in inspiring innovative ideas that address local communities’ most pressing problems.

This year, Samsung has partnered with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to launch the 2024 Solve For Tomorrow competition.

This competition offers grade 10 and grade 11 learners from public schools in underserved communities the chance to develop the skills and confidence to design tomorrows solutions.

This year the competition appears to have attracted a large number of entries from schools across the country with the top 20 schools officially announced.

This opportunity will be for the schools to showcase their innovation and creativity in solving real world problems.

The Top 20 schools competing are:

Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School
Eastern cape

HTS Louis Botha
Free state

Lenakeng Technical School
Free state

Lekgarietsi Secondary School
Free state

Tiisetsang High School
Free state

Tebogwana Engineering School of Specialisation
Gauteng

University of Johannesburg Academy
Gauteng

Buhlebemfundo Secondary School
Gauteng

Phulong Secondary School
Gauteng

NM Tsuene Secondary School
Gauteng

Lamula Jubilee Secondary
Gauteng

Mandisa Shiceka Maths and Science Schoo
Gauteng

Ingqayizivele Secondary School
Gauteng

Umlazi Comprehensive Technical School
Kwazulu natal

Phendukani Full service High School
Kwazulu natal

Adams College
Kwazulu natal

Mbilwi Secondary School
Limpopo

Moyaneng Secondary School
Limpopo

Thengwe High School
Limpopo

Maphuthaditshaba Secondary School
Mpumalanga

Solve for Tomorrow was designed to increase interest and proficiency in Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

Launched globally in 2010, the competition has reached over 1.5 million contestants in more than 30 countries around the world.

https://www.youtube.com/live/6RNVd5CsL60?feature=shared

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

