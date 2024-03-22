Samsung announces Solve for Tomorrow top 20 schools in SA

Samsung has announced this year’s competitors to their Solve for Tomorrow competition launched for the first time last year.

The competition encourages creative thinking, and problem-solving skills and nurtures teamwork in inspiring innovative ideas that address local communities’ most pressing problems.

This year, Samsung has partnered with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to launch the 2024 Solve For Tomorrow competition.

This competition offers grade 10 and grade 11 learners from public schools in underserved communities the chance to develop the skills and confidence to design tomorrows solutions.

This year the competition appears to have attracted a large number of entries from schools across the country with the top 20 schools officially announced.

This opportunity will be for the schools to showcase their innovation and creativity in solving real world problems.

The Top 20 schools competing are:

Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School

Eastern cape

HTS Louis Botha

Free state

Lenakeng Technical School

Free state

Lekgarietsi Secondary School

Free state

Tiisetsang High School

Free state

Tebogwana Engineering School of Specialisation

Gauteng

University of Johannesburg Academy

Gauteng

Buhlebemfundo Secondary School

Gauteng

Phulong Secondary School

Gauteng

NM Tsuene Secondary School

Gauteng

Lamula Jubilee Secondary

Gauteng

Mandisa Shiceka Maths and Science Schoo

Gauteng

Ingqayizivele Secondary School

Gauteng

Umlazi Comprehensive Technical School

Kwazulu natal

Phendukani Full service High School

Kwazulu natal

Adams College

Kwazulu natal

Mbilwi Secondary School

Limpopo

Moyaneng Secondary School

Limpopo

Thengwe High School

Limpopo

Maphuthaditshaba Secondary School

Mpumalanga

Solve for Tomorrow was designed to increase interest and proficiency in Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

Launched globally in 2010, the competition has reached over 1.5 million contestants in more than 30 countries around the world.

https://www.youtube.com/live/6RNVd5CsL60?feature=shared

