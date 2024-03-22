Hostex shatters ten year visitor attendance record

Hostex, known for showcasing food, drink, and hospitality has made history after cementing this year as the highest attendance in the past decade.

This year, the hospitality expo held at the Sandton Convention Centre, broke attendance records after attracting a record-breaking 6, 816 visitors.

The event witnessed a sold-out hall, with exhibitors pulling out all the stops to create visually engaging stands.

There were seventeen created seminar topics featuring five industry leaders as Hostex Ambassadors offered valuable insights into trends shaping the future of hospitality.

Hostex 2024 delivered solutions for decision makers allowing them to connect and stay ahead of the trends.

SA chefs brought a jam-packed program of interactive demonstrations designed to inspire and showcase talents to Hostex visitors.

“This year’s edition saw a remarkable surge in attendance, signaling not only a resurgence of the hospitality industry but also the unwavering spirit of resilience and adaptability within the sector. The vibrant atmosphere, coupled with the quality of innovative exhibits and insightful seminars, showcased the dynamism that defines the hospitality industry,” said Mark Anderson, Portfolio Director for Specialized Exhibitions Montgomery.

Maryke Polley, Sales Manager at The Local Farmer said: “It was a great show and we saw a lot of chefs and restaurant people that we were hoping to see. We were extremely busy and we’ve got hundreds of leads so I’m really excited to follow up on them. Everyone gave their contact details so it’s really been worth it. We’ve got the right type of people here.”

The industry now eagerly anticipates Hostex 2026 – the 40th-anniversary edition – taking place from 8 to 10 March 2026.

