One of the most anticipated superhero team-ups is set to high theaters come July 26, 2024.

Marvel Studios released a comedically competent trailer of an odd superhero team-up.

The film, Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Shawn Levy sits on the director’s chair.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine was written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy.

