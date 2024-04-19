Meta AI with built in Llama 3 is on WhatsApp in South Africa

Meta has announced the launch of Meta AI in South Africa with built-in Llama 3 on WhatsApp.

This is a leapfrog step for Meta as it brings AI to a messaging service that is arguably one of the largest in the world.

This means users with the latest updated WhatsApp could be launching prompts such as create an image of a cat on a keyboard only to be met by a number of results.

This is AI meant to be a cell users assistant, equipped with an array of features.

The introduction forms part of Meta’s launch of AI in seven countries across sub-saharan Africa.

The tools means users will have access to an AI assistant in eglish that will enhance connections while providing millions of African’s with tools to be more creative and productive.

The feature is available on phones and in regions, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia and Malawi.

Meta Ai can be used on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Mark Zuckerberg said during his post today: “Our goal is to build the world’s leading AI. We believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use. To make Meta AI even smarter, we’ve also integrated real time knowledge from Google and Bing, right into the answers. We’re also making it much easier to use across our apps.”

We’re releasing the new version of Meta AI, our assistant that you can ask any question across our apps and glasses. Our goal is to build the world’s leading AI.

We’re upgrading Meta AI with our new state-of-the-art Llama 3 AI model, which we’re open sourcing. With this new model, we believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.

We’re making Meta AI easier to use by integrating it into the search boxes at the top of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. We also built a website, meta.ai, for you to use on web.

We also built some unique creation features, like the ability to animate photos. Meta AI now generates high quality images so fast that it creates and updates them in real-time as you’re typing. It’ll also generate a playback video of your creation process.

Enjoy Meta AI and you can follow our new @meta.ai IG for more updates.

The new features of Meta AI include the ability to animate images, iterate on them in a new style, or even turn them into a GIF to share with friends, sparking your creativity in new ways.

