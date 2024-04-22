Honor solidifies steps into AI, the shift to creating competent AI

Cellular growing consumer group Honor has reinforced their investment in AI with a promise to transform how users work and live.

The smartphone industry is fast passed according to the cell maker and AI advancements have seen devices integrate the sophisticated language models to enable smart camera features, voice assistants and language translation, image recognition, smart battery management and so much more, and these will continue to evolve rapidly in the future.

With each smartphone brand taking its own approach to AI as they unveil various offerings, Honor, offers a holistic approach to AI with its Four-Layer Architecture of AI, showcasing a complete understanding of AI development on devices.

During the recent MWC in Barcelona, Honor unveiled its AI-empowered all-scenario strategy where it showcased how AI could be classified into four layers.

The 1st layer involves AI-powered cross-OS and cross-device integration. Platform-level AI can integrate various devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and smart screens into a unified system. With MagicRing on the latest Honor Magic6 Pro, users can easily share and sync materials across Honor devices.

The 2nd layer utilizes AI to reconstruct a single-device operating system, enabling devices to better understand and cater to user needs over time.

Honor’s intent-based UI is one great example of this in action. With MagicOS 8.0, the Honor Magic6 Pro provides superb performance and generative AI capabilities.

One standout feature is the Magic Portal which is built for seamless cross-platform experiences. MagicOS 8.0 uses AI to enhance connectivity for unprecedented multi-device interactions. For example, if someone sends you a message saying meet me a Rosebank mall, all you need to do is long-press the message and slide it to the side panel where it will recommend the top Apps you would likely need. And in this case, it would be Google Maps.

Also, the AI Motion Sensing Capture feature on the Honor Magic6 Pro perfectly exemplifies this concept by automatically capturing the best moments for consumers without requiring manual clicks.

The auto-snap function is based on platform-level AI, which recognizes scenes and objects and takes a shot at the most appropriate time based on clarity, movement, facial expression, and other factors. This feature improves over time as it learns the user’s visual habits in the long term.

The 3rd layer refers to the on-device application of AI, including application-level AI like AI notes and summarization, while the 4th layer is hybrid AI, or the synergy between on-device and cloud-based AI, demonstrating cloud-based AI capabilities on smartphones.

When it comes to security, Honor pays great attention to user’s privacy through its AI Privacy Call 3.0 feature. This groundbreaking AI technology employs dual-microphone sound emission to establish a directional sound zone.

The phone’s AI efficiently directs sound toward the intended recipient, reducing the possibility of unauthorized listening and guaranteeing the confidentiality of your discussions.

