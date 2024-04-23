How local companies can adapt to global field service standards

The field service management landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation fueled by technological advancements.

Tasks that were once cumbersome just a few years ago, like managing paperwork, are now significantly streamlined.

The rise of smartphones has enabled digital record-keeping and instant proof of work capture.

The future promises even more dramatic changes.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and advancements in mobile technology will all play a growing role in field service management.

Expect to see a rise in self-service options for customers and increased automation streamlining workflows.

However, while embracing new technologies is important, it’s crucial for businesses to be strategic. Simply chasing every trend won’t lead to success. Instead, organizations should prioritize solutions that directly address their specific challenges and fit seamlessly within their local operating environment.

According to Raghav Gurumani, Chief Technology Officer, Zuper, AI-powered software, for instance, is capable of handling many routine tasks, freeing up people’s time so that they can focus on high-priority issues. Intelligent scheduling algorithms, meanwhile, can help ensure that field technicians take the optimal routes to jobs based on skills and availability. Over time, those platforms will keep learning and advancing too, making things even more efficient.

IoT-connected devices, meanwhile, can provide real-time data to enhance monitoring and proactive servicing. Combine that with the ability of smart sensors to track system performance and notify technicians of any irregularities and you have the potential for a system that’s much more efficient, to the point where faults can be repaired before customers even notice that there’s an issue.

Organizations can’t just adopt these technologies and assume that they’ll see immediate benefits. They also need to ensure that employees have the necessary skills to take advantage of those technologies, something which is particularly important in a country that has as big a shortage of digital skills as South Africa.

When it comes to bringing these transformative technologies together in a way that is meaningful and takes local contexts into account, organizations must make use of tools like field management software.

Major technological advancements will impact the field service management space in big ways.

While organizations must understand the trends that follow those advancements, it’s just as important that they don’t immediately latch on to each new one. Instead, they should look very carefully at whether a particular trend or technology works within the local context and, if not, whether it will in the future.

