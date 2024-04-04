Oppo introduces the Oppo WatchX, Enco Buds and Oppo Pad Neo

Oppo has introduced the WatchX, the Enco Buds and the NeoPad to the South African market and this is what they had to say while mentioning a watch that can send voice notes.

Oppo mentions cutting-edge technology, and sleek design, and their superVooc charging appears to be at the forefront of the latest innovation coming from the Oppo camp.

Oppo introduced the Oppo WatchX, the Enco buds, and the Pad Neo a lineup which features some AI witts alongside a watch ready to send voice notes.

Enco Buds

The Enco Buds feature active noise cancellation, AI noice cancellation which isolates voices on calls. The Buds are IP54 rated meaning thery’re both dust and water resistant, with up to 28 hours of music playback.

Their retail price sits at R 999.

The Oppo Watch X

Oppo introduces an impressive Oppo Watch X featuring WearOS from Google. This will allow the watch to make payments, navigate using Google map and gain access to PlayStore support.

Oppo says the watch has 12 days of usage thanks to the added smart mode function. Two chipsets make the Oppo Watch X an innovative addition as it means the watch is the worlds first dual chipset smartwatch.

A less than 60 minutes charge will have users ready to leave with a full battery. A saphire military grade finish makes the watch scratch resistant ready.

Oppo confirmed the watch would be able to send voice notes while also tracking sleep patterns.

Pad Neo

A 8000mAh Pad Neo is the inbetweener between the PC and smartphone with a link to Windows.

Oppo confirms a 24K readFit screen alongside quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, at price of R 6999.

The Pad Neo boasts with cutting edge tech which integrates the Pad Neo perfectly into the Oppo ecosystem.

Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to Markets at OPPO South Africa, said Oppo’s priority was to introduce innovative devices that take productivity and play to the next level at an affordable price.

“The Pad Neo is a great addition to this ecosystem and is a significant milestone for us. With seamless connectivity, multitasking capabilities, and reliability, the Pad Neo delivers on all fronts.”

The OPPO Pad Neo sets itself apart through several key features when compared to its contenders.

It features an 11.4 inch, 2.4k high resolution readfit display which offers clear colour pallets.

The MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and RAM expansion, ensures that the Pad Neo can handle multitasking and demanding applications more efficiently than many tablets in its price range, which often feature less robust processing capabilities.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, the Pad Neo delivers notable processing power for both images and videos.

Running on OPPO’s ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the Pad Neo offers a user-friendly interface and smart features that enhance the overall user experience.

“The launch of the Pad Neo signals a shift in tablet technology, promising users a premium experience transcending conventional boundaries. As a new addition to OPPO’s ecosystem, the Pad Neo signifies a bold leap forward in tablet excellence”, concludes Faurie.

The Oppo Pad Neo retails for R6,999. It is available in South Africa at leading retailers in a Space Grey colour pallet.

