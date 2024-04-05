Huawei introduces the Huawei Nova 12i, Nova SE and Nova 12S

Consumer group Huawei has rolled out the latest addition to the Nova series.

The Nova 12 series includes the Huawei Nova 12i, the Huawei Nova 12SE, and the soon-to-be-released Huawei Nova 12s.

Huawei says the series promises lightweight devices that boast upgraded camera features.

Bringing forward the traditional Star Orbit ring the Nova series brings forward a design that’s appealed to consumers while adding innovative qualities such as AI.

The Huawei Nova 12i comes in with a 108MP camera, a large F1.9 aperture, a 1/1.67-inch sensor, and nine-in-one-pixel fusion technology.

The Nova 12i comes with a 40W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo, a feature that lets users recharge their battery to 62% of capacity in just 30 minutes.

We spot 256GB of storage, a 5000mAh battery, and an intelligent AI power-saving feature that allows the device to adapt to user patterns like closing inactive apps, to ensure battery saving.

Huawei debuts EMUI 14 with the Nova 12i, an operating system that allows interactive themes, security management, and customizable lock screen themes.

The operating system also introduces what’s called the live view and notification center which allows users to manage multitasking needs.

The Nova 12i retails at R6999 and is available from operator channels across the country including Huawei’s online store.

Also read: How tech may solve skills gap, industry leaders outline road map