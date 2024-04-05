Burn Media Sites
Artificial Intelligence

The hidden cost of AI

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Image created using AI. Created by Marcus Moloko

With AI fast taking center stage, companies have grabbed the opportunity to make work more efficient using AI, yet this does come at a cost for AI system developers.

While companies adopt many AI systems in order to streamline operations, increase data analysis, and improve customers engagement, AI does present the challenging issue of energy consumption for data centers that power these technologies.

The latest tech fad does come with the con of consuming large amounts of energy from already stretched power grids.

The concern lies in the question of whether continued growth will be sustained as energy consumption also increases.

According to James Perry from Vew Media, the answer could be in renewable energy sources.

“Could these processes be powered behind the meter and on-site at hydroelectric, wind and solar assets in order to power AI with truly green energy? Could doing so alleviate the energy consumption concerns of AI, while also providing energy companies a new and extremely profitable means of revenue generation?”

AI development and training require significant computing power, which traditionally relies on fossil fuels. Shifting to renewables like solar, wind, and geothermal energy can drastically reduce the carbon footprint of AI operations.

Renewable energy sources often have lower long-term operational costs compared to fossil fuels.

As AI infrastructure scales, renewable energy can offer a more sustainable and cost-effective way to power it.

Integrating renewable energy sources can help diversify the energy grid and reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices. This could ensure a more reliable and stable supply for AI systems minimizing disruptions.

By adopting renewable energy, AI companies can demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility.

By minimizing its environmental impact, AI can continue to revolutionize various aspects of our lives without compromising the well-being of the planet.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

