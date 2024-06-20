First impressions, we look at the Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Oppo introduced a compelling Reno 12 series hoping to bring in an appetizing AI jam-packed array of devices.

Here’s a first look at the list of devices Oppo introduced last night at their launch of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro, the main attraction between three ranges, the Oppo Reno 12 FS and the Oppo Reno 12 F.

Oppo launched the Reno 12 Pro last night with the Oppo Reno 12 FS and F expected to land in South Africa in July.

Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations at Oppo says Oppo was excited to bring forward devices packed with some exciting AI muscle.

The operations manager said there were a couple of exciting news expected in the third quarter as Oppo planned to unpack news that would excite consumers.

It was Oppo’s training manager Bradley Young, who took the audience through some of the latest Reno 12 Pro’s exciting new features.

Features like the AI eraser, AI smart image matting, and splash touch display including AI summarizer were some of the features Young introduced.

AI eraser allows users be able to edit images especially when remedying small errors on those important memories.

Features such as AI smart image matting including the latest splash touch display make the Reno 12 Pro an interesting newcomer as the features allow users to be able to use this latest introduction even with wet hands.

AI summarizer was a crowd favourite as Young showed off how a recording was transcribed into a short list of sentences in bullet form.

Oppo introduced a Reno12 Pro with a sleek design, corning Gorilla Glass Victus ready to handle everyday bumps and drops.

It’s water-resistant, so you don’t have to sweat the rain or accidental spills.

The Reno12 Pro’s camera system boasts a powerful Sony sensor and AI smarts to capture crystal-clear moments, every time. Take professional-looking portraits with the 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera,

Unleash your inner influencer with the 50MP Selfie Camera. AI Portrait Retouching lets you tweak your selfies in real time for a flawless look.

The Reno12 Pro is the first phone to sport the brand-new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 platform, co-developed by OPPO.

This means super-fast performance and amazing battery life. Plus, AI keeps things running smoothly by optimizing resources based on how you use your phone.

OPPO’s RAM Expansion feature can convert storage into temporary RAM for extra oomph.

The 5,000mAh battery keeps you going all day long, and with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge, you can go from 1% to 32% in just 10 minutes.

The Reno12 Pro boasts cutting-edge AI LinkBoost technology for rock-solid connectivity. It even features BeaconLink, a future update that will allow you to make voice calls over Bluetooth at distances of up to 200 meters, perfect for those times you find yourself with no network coverage.

Price starts at R18,999 with contract options available.

New models in the Reno12 series include the Reno12FS and Reno12 F 4G which are coming soon.

OPPO Reno12 Pro will be available at all local operators, at a price of R18 999 with contract prices starting from R 749 per month.

