Huawei’s CSR flagship program now open for applications

Huawei’s globally-recognized CSR flagship program is now open for 2024 applications.

Huawei’s Seeds recognized Seeds for the Future program makes a comeback in 2024, with applications now open to offer outstanding ICT students a trip to China to gain valuable industry experience in participating in global competitions.

What’s in it for you?

Travel to China for hands-on training and cultural exchange.

Learn about cutting-edge technologies like 5G, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence from industry experts.

Develop innovative solutions to real-world problems through the Tech4Good competition.

Showcase your skills and compete against students from other countries for a chance to win the Tech4Good Global Final.

Connect with like-minded individuals and gain access to ongoing career development opportunities.

Ready to apply? Here’s what you need to do:

Craft a compelling application: Tell Huawei your story – what drives your passion for ICT and your future career goals.

Get your university transcripts and any certificates showcasing leadership or entrepreneurial skills ready.

Create and activate your LinkedIn profile to showcase your skills and experience.

Apply by July 31st: Submit your application and supporting documents to seedssa@huawei.com and mtau@dcdt.gov.za

Additional Notes:

The program is open to female students and Huawei is committed to achieving a 50% participation rate.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified by the end of August 2024.

For more information, visit the official application page.

