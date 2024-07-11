Here’s what Samsung launched at Galaxy Unpacked for SA

Samsung has introduced its latest generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, alongside the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.

Building on the success of previous models, Samsung is leveraging its foldable form factor and Galaxy AI to create a new chapter in mobile experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Large Screen Productivity on Fold6: The Fold6 boasts a large screen optimized for productivity with AI-powered features like Note Assist for easy meeting notes, transcript generation for voice recordings, and PDF overlay translation. The S Pen experience is further enhanced with a new “Sketch to Image” feature that creates art pieces based on user drawings.

Galaxy AI Assistant: Google Gemini provides an on-device AI assistant for writing, learning, and planning. Multi-window functionality allows users to access Gemini and other apps simultaneously for tasks like researching landmarks while watching a travel video on YouTube.

Enhanced accessibility: Interpreter offers a new conversation mode for natural interactions on the Fold6’s dual screens. Live Translate now works with popular third-party calling apps in addition to Samsung’s native calling service.

Content creation: The Fold6’s ProVisual Engine with AI-powered Photo Assist and Portrait Studio empowers users to create professional-grade photos and videos.

Immersive Gaming: A powerful chipset and a larger vapor chamber ensure smooth performance for extended gaming sessions.

The Fold6’s 7.6-inch display with Ray Tracing technology delivers vivid and life-like graphics.

Pocket-sized creativity on Flip6: The Flip6’s enhanced 3.4-inch FlexWindow allows for AI-powered features like Suggested Replies for text messages and access to various widgets without opening the phone.

AI-Powered customization: Photo Ambient creates wallpapers that change based on time and weather. The Flip6 suggests screen layouts based on user wallpapers for a unified look.

Upgraded camera system: New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors capture clear and detailed pictures. Auto Zoom automatically adjusts framing for group shots. Night photography is enhanced with video HDR and compatibility with popular social media apps like Instagram.

Long-lasting battery Life: Hardware and software optimizations ensure extended usage time on the Flip6.

Security and sustainability: Both phones are secured by Samsung Knox, a multi-layer security platform. Users have control over how their data is used for AI experiences through Galaxy AI settings. Recycled materials are used extensively throughout the design and packaging of the Fold6 and Flip6.

Galaxy Buds3 series: Expanding connectivity with AI

Real-time translation: Interpreter mode on Galaxy Buds3 allows users to listen to translated lectures or conversations directly in their ears.

Voice commands and smart audio: Voice commands enable easy control of music playback without touching the earbuds. Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC intelligently optimize sound quality based on user preferences and surrounding noise.

Comfortable design and premium audio: Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro offer two design options – Canal Type for immersive sound and Open Type for extended wear. Galaxy Buds3 Pro features advanced hardware for high-fidelity audio, including 2-way speakers with planar tweeter and Dual Amplifiers. Ultra High-Quality Audio with SSC codec supports high-resolution audio playback.

Super-wideband call quality: The Galaxy Buds3 series utilizes machine learning to restore the original voice of the speaker during phone calls, delivering clear and natural audio.

Sustainable design: Recycled materials are used in various components of the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, and the packaging is made from 100% recycled paper.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will be available for pre-order starting July 10th, with general availability starting July 24th.

Pricing starts at R43,499 for the Fold6 and R25,999 for the Flip6 (both 256GB). The Galaxy Buds3 series starts at R3,999.

Also read: Spotify helps gamers with ‘Powered by Music’ interactive playlist