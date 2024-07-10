Spotify helps gamers with ‘Powered by Music’ interactive playlist

The South African gaming industry is booming, with a projected 8.6 million participants by 2027.

Music plays a vital role in gaming, shaping the atmosphere and enhancing the experience. Recognizing this synergy, Spotify has launched “Powered by Music,” a groundbreaking interactive playlist designed specifically for the gaming community.

A collaborative soundscape for gamers

“Powered by Music” breaks new ground by offering gamers a unique and immersive way to personalize their in-game music. This collaborative playlist allows gamers to directly influence the soundtrack by adding their favorite tracks.

This creates an ever-evolving collection that reflects the diverse preferences of the gaming community.

Benefits for gamers and artists

The playlist enhances the gaming experience by allowing gamers to curate their ideal soundscape. Additionally, it provides a platform for emerging artists to gain exposure to a passionate and engaged audience. By featuring music chosen by and for gamers, the playlist fosters a powerful connection between artists and listeners.

South African gaming trends

Data reveals that Gen Z is a dominant force in South African gaming, accounting for 45% of gaming playlist streamers on Spotify.

Over 1 million streams on gaming playlists were generated in the past year, with Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, and Centurion leading the charge.

Insights from top tracks and artists

Analysis of the most popular additions to Spotify’s gaming playlists unveils interesting trends. The top songs include “Arcane, Imagine Dragons, JID, League of Legends” and “Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends,” highlighting the influence of popular games and their soundtracks. Artists like Alan Walker, Juice WRLD, and Jacques Webster consistently appear, reflecting the preferences of many gamers.

Celebrating the fusion of gaming and music

To celebrate the launch of “Powered by Music,” Spotify will host a special event at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on July 13th, 2024, at 1 PM.

This event promises to redefine the gaming experience for enthusiasts and casual players alike. Live DJ performances and interactive gaming experiences will showcase the power of music to elevate gaming to new heights.

The event will also serve as a platform for gamers to connect, share experiences, and forge new friendships within the community.

Dedicated spaces will allow them to explore interactive music stations, creating a unique blend of gaming and personalized soundscapes.

A new era for gaming and music

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, expresses her enthusiasm: “Music and gaming have always been a powerful combination, each enhancing the other.

With ‘Powered by Music,’ we’re empowering gamers to personalize their experience and create a deeper connection with their games.”

Spotify’s “Powered by Music” playlist marks a significant milestone in their commitment to the gaming community.

By leveraging its vast music library and innovative technology, Spotify is fostering a deeper integration between music and gaming.

Gamers and music lovers are invited to join this exciting movement by contributing to the playlist, following it on Spotify, and sharing their passion using the hashtag #PoweredbyMusic.

