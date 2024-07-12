Burn Media Sites
Simbine and Rooskrantz chosen as team SA flag bearers for Paris Olympics

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

South Africa’s sprint star Akani Simbine has been named one of the country’s flag bearers for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, a major milestone in his decorated career.

South Africa’s sprint star Akani Simbine

“Being chosen as a flag bearer is an incredible honor,” Simbine said. “It’s not just a personal achievement, but an opportunity to represent the spirit of Team South Africa. This recognition will further fuel my drive to deliver more podium finishes in Paris.”

South Africa’s sprint star Akani Simbine

Simbine will be joined by gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz as co-flag bearer, highlighting South Africa’s commitment to gender equality in sports.

This announcement coincides with Corona Cero’s “For Every Golden Moment” campaign, which celebrates the parallels between Olympic triumphs and the significance of everyday accomplishments.

As an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Corona Cero recognizes the emotional resonance of both grand sporting victories and personal milestones, from an athlete’s medal ceremony to achieving a life goal.

With the Olympic Games in Paris set to take place from July 26 to August 11, the stage is set for a summer filled with unforgettable moments. Led by Simbine and supported by Corona Cero’s athlete group, Team South Africa is poised to create lasting memories that will inspire the nation and the world.

Vaughan Croeser, Vice President of Marketing for South Africa Breweries, commented on the announcement of Akani Simbine as a flag bearer for Team South Africa at the Paris Olympics. “Simbine and our other athletes embody the spirit of ‘Golden Moments,'” Croeser stated. “Their success on the global stage inspires all South Africans to recognize and cherish their own personal triumphs, big or small, from exceeding personal goals to simply appreciating a beautiful sunset.”

Simbine’s journey from his beginnings on the tracks of Tshwane to becoming an Olympic flag bearer exemplifies the power of dedication and the pursuit of excellence. As he prepares to carry the South African flag in Paris, he serves as a beacon of inspiration for his nation.

“Leading Team South Africa into the Olympic Stadium is undoubtedly a ‘Golden Moment’ for me,” Simbine said. “However, I hope it also inspires every South African to identify and celebrate their own golden moments, regardless of scale. We all have the potential to achieve greatness in our own unique ways.”

The upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, promise to deliver a multitude of unforgettable moments. With Simbine leading the charge and the talented Corona Cero athlete group competing, Team South Africa is well-positioned to create lasting memories that will resonate with the nation and the global audience.

