Using your phone in the bathroom, we spot the dangers

The “throne” and the scroll have become synonymous for many who lead highly productive lives, but with every Icarus, there must be a warning never to fly too close to the sun.

Note: The story of Icarus stems from Greek mythology, in case we may have lost some of our dedicated readers.

Back to the bathroom and your smartphone going in there with you.

While using your smartphone while on the throne in your bathroom may seem harmless at first, there are some health concerns including some technological threats that smartphone users need to take note off.

The irony of you reading this while on your throne does make this piece amazing but back to the facts.

Bacterial contamination

Bathrooms are the breeding ground for bacteria, and your phone can become a carrier. Research shows that smartphones harbor more bacteria than toilet seats. This means your stylish smartphone can get contaminated with harmful microorganisms.

Hemorrhoids attack

Prolonged sitting on the toilet can increase pressure on your rectal veins, which could trigger hemorrhoids.

The smartphone distraction may have you sitting for longer than necessary.

Tech risks

Bathroom chats can expose you to security risks especially if you’re using public bathroom WiFi. While bathrooms are typically considered private spaces connectivity between your smartphone and WiFi could expose your device having, as a result, an unsecured network.

Water damage:

This is an easy one. I think confessions about phones falling inside that meditation chair will forever be secrets kept between users and their beloved devices.

The danger of water damage exists and unlike Icarus, it makes more sense to take note. Even water-resistant phones are not immune to damage from prolonged exposure to steam or accidental drops into water sources such as toilets or sinks.

While it may seem convenient to use your smartphone in the bathroom, the potential risks far outweigh the benefits.

From hygiene concerns and health issues like hemorrhoids and musculoskeletal problems to privacy threats and the risk of water damage, there are numerous reasons to reconsider this habit.

It’s important to be mindful of these dangers while taking steps to mitigate them.

Hygiene, but that’s not the only risk. Posture is massively impacted during that prolonged sit-in. To ensure users protect their health and smartphones, taking witty advise can only be to your benefit.

