API Summit 2024: Driving impact in Africa’s real estate sector

The Africa Property Investment (API) Summit returns for its 15th edition, this time taking place in Cape Town on September 19th and 20th, 2024.

Under the theme “IMPACT,” the summit will delve into the strategies and execution required for success in Africa’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Gathering over 550 delegates from across the continent and beyond, the API Summit will feature various stakeholders, including leading banks, institutional investors, developers, and operators.

The event will serve as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring investment opportunities in Africa’s burgeoning real estate market.

A focus on impact and ESG

As the continent grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, the API Summit will strongly emphasize impact-driven real estate development.

By prioritizing projects that create positive social and environmental outcomes, investors and developers can position themselves for long-term success.

A hub of real estate innovation

The decision to host the summit in Cape Town underscores the city’s growing prominence as a center for real estate innovation and investment.

The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to explore the city’s dynamic property market and connect with local industry leaders.

Key themes and highlights

The API Summit will feature a comprehensive agenda covering a wide range of topics, including:

Proptech and technology: Exploring the latest innovations shaping the real estate industry.

Exploring the latest innovations shaping the real estate industry. ESG and sustainability: Discussing the importance of sustainable practices in real estate development.

Discussing the importance of sustainable practices in real estate development. Investment opportunities: Identifying emerging trends and investment hotspots across Africa.

Identifying emerging trends and investment hotspots across Africa. Financing and capital markets: Examining financing options and capital raising strategies.

In addition to the main conference, the event will feature the Africa Proptech Forum and API Hospitality Forums, providing specialized insights into these sectors.

Networking opportunities, including the API Summit Cocktail Party and API Awards, will facilitate connections among industry peers.

Industry leaders share their perspectives

The API Summit will bring together a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:

Niyi Adeleye , Head of Real Estate Finance – Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group

, Head of Real Estate Finance – Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group Thomas Reilly , CEO, Lango Real Estate

, CEO, Lango Real Estate Wayne Godwin, CEO, JLL Africa

These industry leaders, along with other prominent figures, will share their insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the African real estate market.

The API Summit 2024 is poised to be a pivotal event for the African real estate industry. By focusing on impact, innovation, and collaboration, the summit will provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees.

As Africa’s real estate sector continues to evolve, the API Summit remains committed to supporting industry growth and development.

