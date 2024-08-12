Burn Media Sites
Artificial Intelligence

Open AI and searchGPT, interact differently with information

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and development company, has made a significant move into the search engine market with the launch of SearchGPT.

This new AI-powered search engine aims to revolutionize how users find and interact with information online.

Designed as a prototype to gather user feedback, SearchGPT offers a conversational approach to search, allowing users to ask follow-up questions and naturally refine their queries.

Unlike traditional search engines that simply provide a list of links, SearchGPT offers summarized results with clear attribution and links to original sources.

This new search engine is seen as a direct challenge to Google’s dominance in the market. Google has already responded with its own AI-powered search features, such as AI Overviews, which provide conversational summaries of search results. However, OpenAI’s entry into the search engine market is likely to intensify competition and accelerate innovation in the industry.

The launch of SearchGPT highlights the rapid evolution of search technology. As AI continues to advance, we can expect to see even more sophisticated and user-centric search engines emerge in the future.

While the full impact of SearchGPT on the search engine landscape remains to be seen, it is clear that the era of traditional search is evolving. The focus is shifting towards more interactive and intelligent search experiences that cater to the needs of modern users.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

