Transport & Travel

Bolt introduces Speech-to-Text feature to translate languages

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has announced a significant upgrade to its driver app, introducing a new speech-to-text feature for improved communication between drivers and riders.

This innovative tool enables driver-partners to dictate messages directly into the app, which are then automatically transcribed, translated, and sent as a text message to the rider.

The new feature eliminates language barriers, allowing drivers to communicate effectively with passengers from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

By simplifying the communication process, Bolt aims to enhance the overall rider experience and foster a more inclusive platform.

To utilize the speech-to-text function, drivers can tap the microphone icon within the chat interface, dictate their message, and review the transcribed text before sending it.

The message will be automatically translated into the rider’s preferred language, facilitating seamless communication.

This latest upgrade complements other recent enhancements to the Bolt driver app, such as Driver Compliments, which recognizes and rewards exceptional service through positive rider feedback.

Bolt continues to prioritize the needs of its driver-partners by investing in technology that improves their earning potential and overall experience on the platform.

Sandra Buyole, Regional PR Manager at Bolt, emphasized the importance of effective communication between drivers and riders.

“This new feature is a testament to our commitment to providing a seamless and inclusive platform for both drivers and passengers,” she said.

By introducing speech-to-text capabilities and other user-friendly features, Bolt aims to strengthen its position as a leading ride-hailing platform that prioritizes the needs of its driver-partners and customers alike.

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

