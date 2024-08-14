Burn Media Sites
Industry News

SA swimming champ, Tatjana Smith returns to a hero’s welcome

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
South African swimming star and double Olympic medalist, Tatjana Smith, received a hero’s welcome upon her return to O.R. Tambo International Airport today.

The celebration was made even more special with a warm reception from Corona Cero, the official beer partner of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Having clinched gold in the thrilling women’s 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke at the Paris Olympics, Tatjana has solidified her position as South Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

“Returning home to celebrate with my support system is incredible,” expressed Tatjana.

“Having my family by my side in Paris was amazing, but sharing this victory with the South African community is truly special. This Olympic success belongs to all of us.”

Tatjana is a proud member of the Corona Cero South Africa Athletes group, which includes fellow sporting icons Chad Le Clos, Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine, Sarah Baum, and Matthew Macgillivray.

Backed by SAB’s Corona Cero through their partnership with SASCOC, this group embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence in South African sports.

As the inaugural official beer partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Corona Cero’s “For Every Golden Moment” campaign highlights the extraordinary achievements of athletes while inspiring people to cherish their own life victories.

Tatjana’s homecoming marks the beginning of Corona Cero’s exciting Olympic journey, following AB InBev’s historic appointment as the first-ever beer sponsor at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

