Huawei Cloud ranks number three in South Africa’s cloud market

Huawei Cloud has solidified its position as one of the leading cloud service providers in South Africa, according to the Africa Analysis “2024 South Africa Cloud Computing Market Growth Forecast Report.”

Despite entering the market only six years ago, Huawei has rapidly ascended the ranks, with nearly one in five surveyed users running substantial workloads on its platform.

The report underscores the substantial growth potential of South Africa’s cloud market, projected to expand from R35 billion in 2023 to over R113 billion by 2028. Huawei’s rapid ascent within this burgeoning market is a testament to its strategic focus and robust offerings.

Steven Chen, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud South Africa, attributed the company’s success to early market entry and a strong emphasis on local partnerships.

He highlighted the company’s significant investments in South Africa’s digital infrastructure as a key growth driver.

Driving forces behind market growth

The report identifies three primary factors driving the South African cloud market:

Increased investments by hyperscalers: Global cloud providers like Huawei are making substantial investments in the country, stimulating demand for colocation data centers.

Digital transformation initiatives: Organizations across sectors are embracing cloud technologies to enhance efficiency and innovation.

Data sovereignty regulations: The need to store and process sensitive data within national borders is driving the growth of local data centers.

Huawei’s unique value proposition

Huawei Cloud distinguishes itself by offering a hybrid cloud solution that combines the flexibility of a public cloud with the security and control of a private cloud.

This approach addresses the growing demand for data sovereignty and compliance among South African organizations.

The company’s recent launch of Cloud Stack 8.3 further strengthens its position in the market, providing seamless integration with third-party providers and delivering enhanced performance and scalability.

A bright future for South Africa’s cloud industry

With continued investments in infrastructure, skills development, and the adoption of emerging technologies like 5G, AI, and big data, South Africa is poised to become a global leader in cloud computing.

Huawei, with its strong market position and innovative offerings, is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in driving this growth.

As the country’s digital economy expands, the demand for reliable and secure cloud services will only increase.

Huawei’s commitment to the South African market, coupled with its technological advancements, positions the company as a key player in shaping the future of cloud computing in the region.

