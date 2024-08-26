Sony’s ULT power sound series unpacked

On August 22nd, music enthusiasts gathered at The Greenhouse in Sandton for an epic celebration of ultimate sound.

The ULT Power Series launch saw attendees treated to incredible;e performances by content creator and music artist Ghost Hlubi, Magatsela More and PD Jokes.

South Africa’s music industry is booming, and genres like Amapiano, Bacardi, and Hip Hop have captured global attention. Artists such as Kabza De Small, Black Coffee, and Focalistic are flying the flag high for South African sound. With the ULT Power Sound Series, Sony is raising the bar, delivering audio experiences that resonate with music lovers and party enthusiasts alike.

Meet the ULT series

Let’s dive into the series and explore what each speaker offers:

ULT Tower 10: The powerhouse of the series, the ULT Tower 10, is designed for those who crave bone-rattling bass. Whether you’re hosting a braai (barbecue) or gearing up for spring and summer parties, this speaker delivers. With features like 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light, wireless mic, and karaoke capabilities, it’s perfect for turning up the volume and letting the music take over. Plus, its 25-hour battery life ensures non-stop beats. ULT Field 7: Versatility defines the ULT Field 7. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings, it boasts punchy bass, expressive lighting, and a waterproof, dustproof design. With 30 hours of battery life, karaoke, and guitar connectivity, it’s the go-to speaker for any occasion. And yes, it also has the ULT button for those who crave massive bass boosts. ULT Field 1: Don’t underestimate the compact ULT field 1. It may be small, but it packs a punch. Perfect for intimate gatherings or personal use, it offers exceptional sound quality. Choose from four different colors and enjoy 12 hours of battery life. And yes, it has the ULT button too—for that extra bass kick on the go. ULT Wear: The future of portable sound lies in ULT wear. Whether you’re jogging, commuting, studying, or just chilling, these stylish wearables ensure you never miss a beat. And yes, they come with the coveted ULT button for that bass boost you’ve been craving.



Feel the music

Whether you’re grooving to Amapiano, Bacardi, Hip Hop, or any other genre, the ULT Power sound series isn’t just about hearing the music—it’s about feeling it, living it, and sharing it. So turn up the volume, hit that ULT button, and let the beats move you.

South African music has found its moment in the sun, and Sony’s ULT Power sound Series is the soundtrack to this unforgettable chapter.

