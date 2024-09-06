In an era where smartphones are more than just communication tools, the need for devices that combine strength with smart technology has never been greater.

OPPO’s latest offering, the Reno12 Pro, perfectly embodies durability and intelligence, making it the go-to device for those who demand more from their phones.

Durability you can depend on

Durability is at the forefront of the Reno12 Pro’s design, and it’s built to withstand the unexpected. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers superior resistance to scratches and impact, ensuring that your phone remains as pristine as the day you bought it.

Paired with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, the Reno12 Pro is as strong as it is stylish, combining lightweight durability with a premium look and feel.

With an IP65 rating, the Reno12 Pro is fully equipped to handle dust, dirt, and water, whether you’re at the beach, hiking through the mountains, or simply caught in a rainstorm; it’s also designed to perform in extreme temperatures, ensuring reliable operation no matter where you are.

Intelligent features that enhance your life

Durability is only half of what makes the Reno12 Pro exceptional. This smartphone has intelligent features that enhance every aspect of your digital life.

Its AI-powered camera system automatically adjusts to various lighting conditions, making it easy to capture stunning photos and videos in any environment. From low-light dinners to bright outdoor adventures, the Reno12 Pro ensures every shot is perfect.

The Reno12 Pro also excels at keeping you connected. It is equipped with SUPERVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology, which means your phone charges faster than ever, and you can go from low battery to fully charged in no time, ensuring your phone is always ready when needed.

The user-friendly interface, enhanced by smart assistants, ensures that navigating the phone’s features is intuitive and efficient. Whether managing your schedule, setting reminders, or finding directions, the Reno12 Pro simplifies your daily tasks, making your life more convenient.

The Reno12 Pro: A standout choice

The OPPO Reno12 Pro’s smart features and rugged durability make it a standout choice in today’s competitive smartphone market. Its ability to withstand the challenges of everyday life while delivering exceptional performance sets it apart from conventional devices.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a professional, or someone who values a reliable and high-performing smartphone, the Reno12 Pro is the perfect choice.

Get yours today

Experience the perfect balance of durability and intelligence with the OPPO Reno12 Pro. Available on contract from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C at R749 per month. Buy it at an RRP of R18 999 from your favourite retailer here: https://www.oppo.com/za/online-store/

In partnership with OPPO

