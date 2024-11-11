A New Era in Residential Solar for South Africa

Is South Africa’s residential solar industry on the verge of a revolution? Plentify, a leader in home energy management technology, has announced an exclusive partnership with Herholdts, one of South Africa’s largest distributors of solar and electrical solutions. Together, they’re bringing SolarBot—a groundbreaking intelligent controller for home solar and battery systems—to the market.

Through Herholdts’ extensive network of over 200 trusted installers, Plentify’s innovative SolarBot will soon be available to homes across the country.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an industry icon like Herholdts,” said Kailas Nair, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Plentify. “Their reach and reputation in South Africa make them ideal allies in delivering enhanced value to homeowners with solar systems.”

Why South Africa Needs Smarter Solar Solutions

After years of intensified load shedding, South Africa’s solar market saw rapid growth as households turned to solar as a reliable energy source. However, as load shedding has eased, the demand for new solar installations has significantly slowed. According to Google search trends, public interest in solar technologies like solar panels, batteries, and inverters has dropped to just 30% of its peak, with people focusing their spending elsewhere.

So, what will drive South Africa’s solar market forward now? According to Plentify, the answer lies in making solar even more cost-effective and efficient.

SolarBot: Unlocking the Full Potential of Home Solar

Many homeowners discover that even with solar panels, unused energy often goes to waste. This is where SolarBot comes in, offering a solution that could make solar systems significantly more efficient. Here’s how:

Smart energy management : SolarBot monitors weather patterns, load shedding schedules, and household energy demand, determining when to charge or discharge the battery to save the most money.

: SolarBot monitors weather patterns, load shedding schedules, and household energy demand, determining when to charge or discharge the battery to save the most money. Better return on investment : By reducing waste and making better use of each watt produced, SolarBot helps homeowners maximize the financial returns on their solar investment.

: By reducing waste and making better use of each watt produced, SolarBot helps homeowners maximize the financial returns on their solar investment. Backup power: Even while optimizing for cost savings, SolarBot ensures homeowners have essential backup power when needed.

SolarBot + HotBot: A Synergistic Solar System

SolarBot doesn’t work alone. It integrates seamlessly with HotBot, Plentify’s intelligent geyser controller, which uses excess solar energy to heat water, eliminating waste. Together, SolarBot and HotBot create a powerful ecosystem that ensures every bit of solar energy is put to use, whether for electricity or hot water.

Homeowners can manage these systems with ease through the Plentify App, which provides real-time insights into energy usage and savings.

For Solar Installers

The soon-to-launch Plentify Platform will offer solar installers an intuitive dashboard for fleet monitoring and control, helping them provide even greater value to customers.

Driving Innovation with Herholdts

Lukas Stoltz, Technical Manager at Herholdts, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership:

“At Herholdts, we believe the future of solar lies in intelligent energy management. Our partnership with Plentify is an exciting step forward in delivering advanced solar solutions that benefit both installers and homeowners.”

With Herholdts’ expertise in solar and electrical distribution and Plentify’s innovative energy management technology, this partnership could prove transformative for South Africa’s solar market.