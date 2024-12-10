Everlytic Launches Cutting-Edge AI Studio with WhatsApp Chatbots for Smarter Communication

Everlytic is set to redefine customer communication with its revolutionary AI Studio, using WhatsApp for seamless chatbot interactions.

The company, South Africa’s most trusted bulk communication platform, has opened an exclusive waiting list for early adopters eager to use it.

The new AI Studio connects seamlessly with WhatsApp Business accounts, allowing companies to enhance customer interactions with intelligent, automated chatbots. From managing routine inquiries to executing personalised marketing campaigns, Everlytic’s solution promises to elevate customer engagement and streamline communication strategies.

With Everlytic’s AI Studio, businesses can create engaging, automated customer journeys, like sharing product information or specials, offering 24/7 customer support, tracking orders or updating customers on where their orders are, generating leads, and creating multi-channel synergy.

“We’re excited to introduce our AI Studio featuring WhatsApp, as it simplifies customer communication and adds a level of personalisation and efficiency to businesses that fully complements Email and SMS Marketing,” said Ryno Scheepers, Head of Technical Solutions at Everlytic. “With Everlytic AI Studio, companies can take full advantage of WhatsApp’s reach and immediacy while staying ahead of the competition.”

The Everlytic AI Studio featuring WhatsApp is uniquely positioned to scale with businesses and handle higher chat volumes. With detailed analytics, businesses can gain valuable insight to create better customer experiences and communication strategies.

Among the first of our clients to put the feature to the test was Brand Launch Solutions, which used it to enable two-way communication during a three-day live event. In a recent episode of the Everlytic Bytes podcast, senior account manager Gavin Benade described the AI Studio featuring WhatsApp as “revolutionary”.

“When we were on the event day, the AI bot was lighting up like a Christmas tree with people actually interacting with it. I think in its entirety, we sent out almost over 90 000 WhatsApps to people on the day. I mean, that just speaks volumes in itself – the amount of communication that we’re able to do that has never really been a part of an event,” said Benade.

He also shared some interesting insights on how the solution could be used in the future.

Current Everlytic clients can be among the first to overhaul their communication strategies – sign up here to register interest. New clients can discover the potential of WhatsApp-powered chatbots by clicking here to learn more.

By: Elmarie Cronje, Issued by: Everlytic

