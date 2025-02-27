How iGaming is becoming more accessible in South Africa

While betting on sports has been popular across South Africa for a long time, online casino games are becoming more popular. Despite this, iGaming in the country is showing impressive growth and starting to attract a lot more people. The iGaming sector in the country is set to be worth an estimated $245.39bn by the end of 2025 and is expected to grow to a projected revenue of $423.40m by 2029!

One of the major reasons for iGaming’s success in South Africa is how much more accessible it has become in recent years. This has helped the industry attract many more people and engage a much wider audience than before.

Below, we review why South African iGaming has become more accessible lately:

Bonuses and promotions

One reason that more people in SA play casino games online now is the bonuses that platforms run. These include welcome offers awarded to new players and ongoing promos for existing users. Bonus offers make it easier for people to start playing casino games online if they don’t have a lot of money. They also make iGaming more interesting and engaging to explore.

Free bet offers are a classic example of this — from free bets you can claim with a low deposit to those needing no deposit! No-deposit-free bets are especially good for making iGaming more accessible in South Africa, as no money is needed to start playing initially! This puts iGaming within reach of a lot more people.

For more information on this type of promo, check out onlinegamblingsa.co.za today.

Range of online casinos to play at

The greater accessibility that iGaming is starting to have around the country can also be explained by the variety of casinos that are playing now. The number of iGaming platforms has grown massively in recent years, with many accepting players from South Africa.

This has made it easier for people in the country to find a casino to play at that suits their tastes. This was not always the case in the past, as less variety provided something of a barrier for iGamers in the country. From Betway to 10bet, Supabets and more, players in South Africa now find it a lot easier to head online to have fun.

Safety and security in modern iGaming

Although iGaming has always focused on player safety, this seems to have really ramped up in recent years. Much of this is due to how the latest tech has helped modern iGaming platforms provide better security. AI is now something many use to help prevent fraud, while innovations like two-factor authentication add an extra layer of defence.

So, how has this started to make online casino gaming more accessible in South Africa? In simple terms, it’s given residents more confidence that playing games online at casino platforms is safe. As a result, more people in the country find it to be an activity they want to engage with and are more inclined to make the effort to do so.

Digital payment options

Digital payment choices are common in South Africa’s daily life and regularly make the latest headlines. They are commonly used for things like buying tickets, ordering groceries and shopping for goods online.

Online payment methods are also widespread in modern iGaming and give players a safe way to deposit and withdraw cash. This includes using well-known brands like PayByPhone, PayPal and Neteller to make payments.

The rise of trusted online payment providers has made it simpler for people to deposit and withdraw cash at online casinos and has made them feel secure enough. This has opened iGaming to many more people in the country who might not have felt confident enough to make online transactions at casinos.

Mobile phone usage in SA

It’s estimated that the mobile market share in South Africa currently sits at around 75%, which shows how popular mobile phone usage is in the country. Most South Africans now own smartphones, which has had a real impact on iGaming becoming more accessible.

Owning a mobile means you always have the casino and can log on to enjoy a quick game wherever you are. iGaming on mobile also means that more South Africans have access to casinos via their smartphones than before and are more likely to try them out. This has helped online casino play in the country become something more people can enjoy.

iGaming in South Africa and accessibility

People in South Africa love to play games and love to bet on them. Playing casino games online has started to appeal to lots more people recently, though, and the sheer accessibility iGaming now explains. If you need a helping hand in understanding what lies behind this, our article above is the ideal place to start.