South Africa’s Cyber Shield Weakens: 70% of Firms Lack Basic Security Awareness

In an age defined by digital transformation, cloud adoption, and remote work, cybersecurity awareness should be a non-negotiable for any organization. Yet, a stark reality emerges from Fortinet’s 2024 Security Awareness and Training Global Research Report: a staggering 70% of South African businesses lack even the most fundamental cybersecurity understanding. This alarming statistic paints a picture of a nation dangerously exposed to the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

“Almost everyone knows, to some degree, that cyberthreats have become pervasive. However, we need to move from a position of vague awareness to making more material gains that can help businesses,” warns Doros Hadjizenonos, Regional Director at Fortinet.

Beyond Awareness: Actionable Knowledge is Key

The report underscores a crucial distinction: mere awareness of cyber threats is insufficient. Effective cybersecurity training must equip employees with the practical knowledge to identify and respond to sophisticated attacks, including well-crafted phishing emails and social engineering tactics.

A significant contributor to this vulnerability is the persistent misconception, particularly among smaller enterprises, that they are not attractive targets. “Cybercriminals frequently target smaller businesses precisely because they often interface with larger enterprises and serve as entry points into bigger networks of lucrative targets,” Hadjizenonos explains.

The AI Threat: A Growing Concern

The rise of AI-driven attacks presents a particularly daunting challenge. Fortinet’s research indicates that 46% of organizations anticipate an increase in successful attacks due to AI’s sophisticated capabilities. While 58% of South African businesses admit they aren’t currently using AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, Hadjizenonos points out that AI is already integrated into many existing cybersecurity products.

“Just as attackers are using AI to exploit vulnerabilities, the good guys are using AI to bolster defenses. Ultimately, humans are the most vulnerable part of any organizations’ cybersecurity system,” he states.

Overcoming Barriers and Building a Culture of Security

Despite the clear and present danger, barriers to implementing effective cybersecurity training persist. Limited personnel resources (36%) and budget constraints (34%) are cited as the primary obstacles.

However, the cost of inaction far outweighs the investment in training. Fortinet’s survey reveals that 70% of South African respondents witnessed a significant improvement in their security posture after implementing training programs.

Interactive training simulations, coupled with a strong leadership commitment, are crucial for fostering a cybersecurity-conscious culture. “Cybersecurity needs to be driven from the top down, layer by layer. It’s a board-level concern, and it has to be driven from there,” Hadjizenonos emphasizes.

A Call to Action for South African Businesses

While 60% of South African businesses conduct monthly cybersecurity training (higher than the global average), they allocate fewer annual training hours (2.87 hours) compared to the global average (3.29 hours). This suggests room for improvement in both frequency and duration of training.

Fortinet offers accessible resources, including a free introductory cybersecurity course, to empower South African businesses and individuals with essential knowledge.

“Cybersecurity awareness shouldn’t be a once-off exercise but an ongoing initiative that’s consistently refreshed and reinforced,” Hadjizenonos concludes.

The message is clear: South African businesses must prioritize cybersecurity awareness and invest in comprehensive training programs to safeguard their digital assets and build a resilient cyber defense. The cost of complacency is far too high.