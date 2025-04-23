Opera Mini Brings Free AI to South Africa, Tackling Data Costs and Boosting Digital Inclusion

Opera is making a bold move in South Africa by launching its browser-based AI assistant, Aria, directly inside Opera Mini—and it’s doing it without adding to users’ data bills. In a country where mobile data costs remain a major barrier to digital access, this integration could be a game-changer for millions of mobile users.

Bringing AI to the Browser, Free of Charge

Opera Mini has long been a go-to browser for mobile users in South Africa, known for its lightweight design and aggressive data-saving technology. Now, it’s stepping things up by offering a fully integrated AI assistant, Aria, at no extra cost.

Built into the browser, Aria offers users access to:

AI-powered chat

“Ask Aria” for instant information

Image generation

Research assistance

Content summarization

Text and code generation

According to Opera, this feature responds directly to what users want. In a March 2025 survey, 80% of South Africans expressed interest in using AI tools built into their browser, while 78% said they’d prefer to use AI from a brand they trust.

Addressing South Africa’s Data Dilemma

Opera’s biggest selling point with this update isn’t just what Aria can do—it’s how users can access it. With data costs remaining prohibitively high for many South Africans, Opera’s inclusion of Aria within its free data offerings makes it accessible to users who would otherwise hesitate to try data-heavy AI services.

Opera Mini’s data compression capabilities are already impressive, claiming to reduce usage by up to 90% compared to other browsers. Since 2020, Opera’s free data campaigns with MTN have allowed users to access 3GB of data monthly, and now that bundle includes Aria. The company estimates it has helped South Africans save over $10 million worth of mobile data since launching its compression technology.

Aria’s AI Engine and Features

Under the hood, Aria runs on Opera’s proprietary Composer AI engine, combining technologies from OpenAI and Google AI. It uses Google’s Imagen3 model for image generation, enhancing the quality of visual outputs while keeping data use minimal.

The AI is also geared toward real-world use cases. Whether you’re a student looking to summarize a paper, a small business owner generating product copy, or a curious browser trying to learn something new, Aria offers quick, in-browser assistance—without requiring separate apps or subscriptions.

Leveling the Playing Field

By embedding Aria directly into Opera Mini and covering the data cost, Opera is making AI more accessible, relevant, and affordable to the 69% of South Africans who say they often run out of mobile data before month’s end.

“AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of the daily internet experience,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “We’re seeing a great interest in AI solutions among South Africans, so bringing Aria to Opera Mini is a natural step.”

With more features promised in upcoming updates and a solid 4.6-star rating on Google Play, Opera Mini continues to push boundaries—not just in terms of tech, but also in democratising digital access across the continent.

Where to Get It

Opera Mini with Aria is now available for download or update via the Google Play Store.