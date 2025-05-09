TCL South Africa Unveils 2025 Mini LED TV Range with Wide Viewing Angles

TCL Electronics has officially launched its 2025 range of Mini LED TVs in South Africa, introducing cutting-edge display technology, massive screen sizes, and cinematic sound at prices that could shake up the premium TV market.

Already ranked by Omdia as the Top Ultra-large Screen TV Brand, the Leading Mini LED TV Brand, and No.1 Google TV Brand, TCL is flexing hard with this new lineup — one that includes HVA panels across the board and the debut of its proprietary All Domain Halo Control Technology.

Massive Screens, Smarter Tech

From 55 inches all the way to 115 inches, TCL’s new C6K, C7K, C8K, and P8 series offer unmatched size and image fidelity. The panels deliver 178° viewing angles, deep contrast ratios, and anti-glare displays, ensuring a premium experience from any seat in the house.

And if you’re into fast-paced action or gaming? Every model in the series supports 144Hz refresh rates, paired with Quantum Dot Mini LED technology for silky-smooth visuals and ultra-vivid colour.

C6K Series: Flagship Power Without the Flagship Price

The spotlight is on the TCL C6K, a model that balances advanced picture performance, immersive audio, and sharp design at remarkable value.

Here’s what makes it shine:

All Domain Halo Control : TCL’s proprietary system manages light precisely at every stage — from chip to screen — cutting halo effects, boosting black levels, and increasing clarity.

QLED Brilliance : Thanks to next-gen quantum dot material, expect a wide colour gamut and long-lasting brightness.

ONKYO 2.1 Sound : With Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, you’re getting cinema-grade audio out of the box.

Ultra-slim Design: Magnetic wall mounting, ≤60mm thickness, and clean edges make the C6K feel premium and modern.

Whether it’s sports, movies, or gaming, the C6K hits the sweet spot for performance and affordability.

Stepping Up the Ladder: C7K and C8K

C7K brings increased brightness and more refined lighting control — a noticeable step up in environments with ambient light.

C8K goes all-in on sound, with Bang & Olufsen audio integrated into select models (50″–98″), adding premium acoustics to an already immersive screen experience.

Smart Ecosystem Meets Smart Cooling

Beyond TVs, TCL is expanding its smart home ambitions in South Africa. The TCL FreshIN 3.0 air conditioners, with A+++ energy efficiency and 36% energy savings, are now part of the lineup. Controlled via the TCL Home App, these units are a smart response to both scorching summers and chilly winter nights.

Local Launch & Limited-Time Pricing

“Our 2025 Mini LED range represents the best of TCL’s innovation, from our proprietary light control tech to industry-first panel integration,” says Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa. “We’re proud to be the first to bring this to the South African market.”

Available now nationwide, the C6K lineup is launching at promotional prices — including free soundbars with select models until 31 May 2025.

C6K Series Launch Prices (incl. VAT):

55” C6K – R9,999

65” C6K – R13,999 (includes free 3.1Ch S643W Soundbar)

75” C6K – R19,999 (includes free 3.1Ch S643W Soundbar)

85” C6K – R29,999

98” C6K – R59,999

Offer valid until 31 May 2025.

For more info and full specs, visit TCL South Africa.