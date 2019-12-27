Rewatch our favourite movies and series from 2019

We’ve reviewed a lot of movies and series this year. In fact, in the past twelve months, we watched everything from the series finale of Game of Thrones to the eagerly anticipated Avengers: Endgame and CGI remake of The Lion King.

It’s been a busy year, with many exciting big (and small) screen moments, so we’re counting down our favourite movies and series from 2019 that you should rewatch.

The Lion King

Disney’s CGI remake might not have been better than the 1994 original, but its mesmerising visual aesthetic makes this movie worth watching more than once.

After all, the classic story is difficult not to love, and its long, record-breaking run at the South African Box Office is proof of that.

Stranger Things 3

Despite Stranger Things 3 leaving us feeling more awkward than we’d have liked thanks to an overload of teenage drama, the third season of the hit Netflix series was as entertaining, mysterious and nail-biting as ever.

In fact, with over 40 million people watching the series within its first week online, there’s no doubt that Stranger Things 3 is highly rewatchable even if it’s just in anticipation of season four.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story has always been a modern classic and this fourth instalment from Pixar is no different. With refreshing new characters and nostalgic, emotional themes of letting go and growing up, Toy Story 4 is a feel-good movie for everyone.

The movie is packed with humour, sweetness and depth that seems apt for audiences in 2019, making this movie a sure go-back-to.

Avengers: Endgame

Arguably the biggest movie of 2019, Avengers: Endgame wowed audiences the world over with a convoluted but satisfying conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

Though watching the movie can take its toll if you’re not prepared, Avengers: Endgame is probably one of the most timeless superhero movies ever made. It did, after all, become the biggest movie in history back in July.

We’re always going to love the movie’s most exciting moments and feel the emotional impact of all its sacrifices.

Frozen 2

Okay, so Frozen 2 is still in cinemas as we speak, but that doesn’t mean the animated sequel isn’t worth a rewatch.

Like we said in our review, the movie was existentially hilarious with phenomenal visuals thanks to brilliant acting and updated animation techniques.

Disney did a good job of creating something as unique and inspiring and the original Frozen without dragging along a tired plot. Like the first movie, Frozen 2 looks at love in realistic, modern ways that can’t help but leave you feeling warm.

We also reviewed the likes of Maleficent 2 and the live-action remake of Aladdin, but those movies might take a little more mental preparation to sit through for a second time around.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropping in a few weeks, and movies like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 set for 2020, we’re sure our next round of reviews are going to be even more exciting.

