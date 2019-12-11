Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

South Africa’s celebs have plenty to say about Eskom and load shedding

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
load shedding

South Africa’s celebrities and politicians are weighing in on the country’s current load shedding crisis, which on Monday night fell to Stage 6 power outages before reverting to Stage 4.

Amid all the jokes and outrage surrounding Eskom’s blackouts under #Loadshedding and #EskomBlackouts, local public figures also took to the platform to voice their opinions.

“Stage 6 load shedding, uncharted territory, devastating for the economy and our country, fatal for growth and jobs,” said John Steenhuisen, the DA’s interim federal leader.

“See what happens when you don’t hold people accountable!” said actor and comedian Siv Ngesi.

Even rapper Aka caused a stir after suggesting that load shedding was a result of Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

“So y’all kicked Zuma out and now we at Stage 6. Made your bed, sleep in it,” the musician said.

On the flip side, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu took the opportunity to remind us all that Jacob Zuma once promised South Africans that load shedding would never happen again.

Bonang Matheba asked Eskom to sort out its issues before newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi returned to South Africa.

Our current president, meanwhile, remains silent on the topic of load shedding. In fact, Cyril Ramaphosa’s last tweet on Monday congratulated Zozibini Tunzi for winning Miss Universe 2019.

He has however returned from his trip to Egypt earlier than expected to address the crisis.

According to the Presidency, however, “the President has been in constant communication with the Minister of Public Enterprises and the leadership of the electricity utility on the state of the national grid and the work being done to address the current crisis”.

President Ramaphosa is on Wednesday meeting with Eskom’s board in a bid to address the power utility’s current issues.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

