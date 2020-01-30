Burn Media Sites
2020 emoji will include pinched fingers, bubble tea and more gender-inclusivity

Shereesa Moodley
The Unicode Consortium on Wednesday revealed 62 new emoji coming to devices this year, including a smiley face with tears, nesting dolls and a non-gendered Santa Claus.

The new list of emoji, which fall under Unicode 13.0, will also feature “pinched fingers” to represent emphasis or sarcasm and a “disguised face”.

Meanwhile, blueberries, flatbread, fondue and bubble tea will be added to the food department along with a tamale and teapot.

“There are also 55 gender and skin-tone variants, including new gender-inclusive emoji,” the Consortium said on its blog.

The gender-inclusive emoji will include a man feeding a baby, a person in a tuxedo and a ninja.

According to the Consortium, the Emoji 13.0 will begin rolling out on platforms in September this year.

Feature image: Unicode Consortium

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

