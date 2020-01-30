Netflix is producing live-action adaptation of Japanese manga ‘One Piece’

After releasing its official Ghost in the Shell trailer and announcing a new deal with Studio Ghibli this month, Netflix has announced the upcoming production of yet another Japanese classic.

“A One Piece live-action is in the works!” the company on Wednesday tweeted.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A One Piece live action is in the works! @OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/gnuR5JgmXw — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 29, 2020

According to a report by Deadline, the 10-episode series will be produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios while Steven Maeda and Matt Owens will serve as the show’s writers.

Original One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, meanwhile, will serve as an executive producer for the series too.

The show will follow the story of a pirate he searches for the “One Piece”, a treasure that will make him the Pirate King.

Unfortunately, further details about the cast and release date are still under wraps.

Feature image: screenshot, @NXOnNetflix via Twitter