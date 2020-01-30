Burn Media Sites
Netflix is producing live-action adaptation of Japanese manga ‘One Piece’

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Netflix One Piece

After releasing its official Ghost in the Shell trailer and announcing a new deal with Studio Ghibli this month, Netflix has announced the upcoming production of yet another Japanese classic.

“A One Piece live-action is in the works!” the company on Wednesday tweeted.

According to a report by Deadline, the 10-episode series will be produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios while Steven Maeda and Matt Owens will serve as the show’s writers.

Original One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, meanwhile, will serve as an executive producer for the series too.

The show will follow the story of a pirate he searches for the “One Piece”, a treasure that will make him the Pirate King.

Unfortunately, further details about the cast and release date are still under wraps.

Feature image: screenshot, @NXOnNetflix via Twitter

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

