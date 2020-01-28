Burn Media Sites
Google Search might look a bit different in the coming weeks

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
After updating Search on desktop to match its mobile counterpart, Google on Friday revealed that it will soon begin experimenting with different looks and layouts on the platform.

This comes after the company received negative feedback about the update and how it displayed “favicons”, or website shortcuts.

“Over the coming weeks, while we test, some might not see favicons while some might see them in different placements as we look to bring a modern look to desktop,” Google explained on Twitter.

Though Google claims that it’s dedicated to improving Search based on the feedback it has received, the company maintains that “early tests of the design for desktop were positive”.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

