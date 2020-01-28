Google Search might look a bit different in the coming weeks

After updating Search on desktop to match its mobile counterpart, Google on Friday revealed that it will soon begin experimenting with different looks and layouts on the platform.

This comes after the company received negative feedback about the update and how it displayed “favicons”, or website shortcuts.

“Over the coming weeks, while we test, some might not see favicons while some might see them in different placements as we look to bring a modern look to desktop,” Google explained on Twitter.

Our experimenting will begin today. Over the coming weeks, while we test, some might not see favicons while some might see them in different placements as we look to bring a modern look to desktop…. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020

Though Google claims that it’s dedicated to improving Search based on the feedback it has received, the company maintains that “early tests of the design for desktop were positive”.

